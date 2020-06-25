The Union County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested two men on meth charges, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Richard Moody, 59, of Myrtle was arrested after a traffic stop in the Pinedale community at around 8 p.m., the sheriff said. Moody was charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia. His bond was set at $12,000.
In a separate case, the sheriff’s office arrested Robert Collier, 36, of Belden, at about 11 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop in Blue Springs, Edwards said.
Collier, who was on probation, was charged with possession of meth, the sheriff said.