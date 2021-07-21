Revival for Beaver Dam M.B. Church, Bro. Lyndell Glaspie, Pastor.
July 18 – 20, 2021
Guest speakers: Sunday at 6:00 P.M. – Pastor Albert Crowley and Beulah Grove Church. Monday at 7:00 P.M. – Pastor Louis Southward and Union Prospect Church. Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. – Pastor Marvin McWhorter and Johnson Chapel Church
Creative playmaking summer camp
July 19-23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Magnolia Civic Center
Ages 12+
Cost per student $100
Includes snacks, puppet-making materials and puppet to take home.
Free public performance by the students on July 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Devised and led by teaching artist Aliza Moran
Cotton States Baseball League book signing
Friday, July 23 7:00-9:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 24 3:00-6:00 p.m.
Mississippi author and former CSBL coach Al Ainsworth will have a book signing at the book tent near the concession stand at BNA Bank Park. Ainsworth is a writer from DeSoto County who has written several books, many of them sports-related. Present your ticket stub for $5.00 off book purchases.
Myrtle Farmer’s Market
Located at the Myrtle City Park
The Farmer’s Market will run each Saturday from June 5, 2021 through August 28, 2021 opening at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 10:00 a.m. There are no fees.
We are looking for more growers/producers to join us and do ask that you register with us so that we may furnish adequate space for your needs by calling 662-988-3375 or 662-832-3714 or by emailing Susan Jones at sfjones29@gmail.com.
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church 167th Homecoming
Sunday August 8, 2021 at 11 A.M.
A potluck lunch will follow the service at 12 noon.
Bro. Tim Atwood, incoming pastor, will deliver the message.
First Baptist Church Awesome August
Monday nights in the month of August, First Baptist Church will be hosting Awesome August services at 6:00 p.m. Speakers for the four services are as follows:
August 9, Greg Spencer, Pastor of First Baptist Ellisville, Miss.
August 16, Randy Bostick, Pastor of Oakland Baptist, Corinth, Miss.
August 23, Steve Gaines, Pastor of Bellvue Baptist, Memphis, Tenn.
August 30, Johnny Hunt, Senior Vice President of Evangelism and Leadership, North American Mission Board
First Baptist Church is located at 200 East Bankhead Street in New Albany.
Hee Haw at the New Albany Community Theater
August 13 & 14, 2021 at 6:30 P.M.
Tickets are $10 each and seats are reserved at time of purchase. Visit the Main Street office at 135 East Bankhead Street to purchase with cash or check and select your seats. Card payments are unavailable at this time. Please call (662)539-3909 with any questions.