Well a pleasant Tuesday afternoon to all of you.
Peggy Bell died Saturday evening after about two and a half months at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend. She always wanted to see what she could do for others. She just began having sick spells and as far as I know the doctors did not find her problem. She just turned 82. She spent most of her life in the Keownville community and went to school at Molina and Tippah Union.
She leaves a son Richard (Deborah) Chism and a daughter Kay (Johnny) Rakestraw.
She was buried at Keownville Baptist Church Cemetery May 5.
Monday May 4 the ambulance came for Ronald Owen, who is very sick with a brain tumor, to carry him to Sanctuary Hospice. He and Elzenna need your prayers. He is the son of Herman and Sudie Stanford Owen.
Mostly the things that have gone on here are mowing and cleaning up the yards. Church went on as usual at Palestine with a fair crowd. I chose to stay home. I just don’t feel safe to get out in public yet.
Love and best wishes to Kay Rakestraw in her sickness also in the death of her mother Peggy Bell. God bless you Kay and hope you feel better real soon.
Well here comes winter again but it will be gone by the time you read this. Please pray for our president and for the healing of our nation. May God be merciful to all of us. His grace and mercy are most powerful all the time.
Ronald Owen passed away late this Wednesday, May 6. No details at this time.