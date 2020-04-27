I have had so many calls, here I am again to encourage or pester. Thanks for all the calls, I know there are people all over Union County and some near the Tennessee line like Mary Ruth and Dean Weeden.
Mary Ruth and Dean Weeden were both reared in Union County but moved away to seek work like many others.
Most all around here are trying to stay home and away from others till this dreadful thing blows over and I assure you it will. Just remember Jesus said many times over “and it came to pass.” My generation and many of you have lived in the best of times.
God said he wouldn’t put anything on us that we couldn’t bear without a way of escape. Sometimes that is death and sometimes that is hard times. He will take care of his children. Just read the whole verse.
Charles Harrison spent several days at Baptist Union County last week as a result of a fall. It just seems that sometimes us who reach 85 and above just cannot stay on our feet.
I send sympathy down New Harmony way to the family of Charles Wayne Rakestraw, a wonderful Christian and family man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Sympathy also to the family of Buddy Akins, who was buried at Pleasant Ridge recently. He was the younger brother of Troy Akins, who lives in the Wells Chapel community.
I am missing meeting at the church house. It’s just like an empty spot in my life. It’s just like the old folks saying you don’t miss your water till the wells runs dry. I get to hear several preachers on the phone, but it’s not like being in church with the church family.
I do hear my pastor Brother Ronnie Owen and others – Brother Marty Merritt, Brother Jerry Bishop, Brother Rickey Bishop and Brother Daniel Hathorne. I can still read a small amount of scripture most every day.
May God bless all of you, and I will write more as I can.