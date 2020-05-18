Hello John and Betty Childers. Hope all is going well with you.
Sympathy to my cousins Danny Lawson and family in the death of his lovely wife Shelia, who was my first cousin.
Now you may think that coronavirus is a bad thing but when it gets one of your family it becomes a killer. I just want to caution all of you to be careful. It is so important to protect yourself. I haven’t been in a store since the first of March. It sure gets lonesome staying home all the time especially when you can’t read. I can answer the phone so why not call me sometime.
Oh, Shelia was buried at Fellowship Baptist Cemetery Monday. She was 64 and was a pianist until her health failed several years ago. A wonderful Christian, wife and mother.
Sympathy to the family of Ronnie Rakestraw, who was buried at Bell Cemetery Monday. He had battled cancer for several years.
Sympathy to the family of Ronald Owen, who was buried at Parks Cemetery Friday the 15th after a short illness with a brain tumor.
Sympathy to Lenda Wood Weeden and the Weeden family in the death of their loved one Billy Weeden, who was buried at Ingomar on Wednesday.
Well it’s time for a sweet memory or maybe two. Remember you came in from the field and drew a bucket of water from the deep well and it was so cold and refreshing? Remember when mama got dinner on the table and called everyone to the table and we all sat down together and daddy asked the blessing before we ate anything?
We’ve come a long way and forgot the old way. This is the time to live again. Stay home and be safe. Remember the Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want. Psalm 23:1. Many years ago families sometimes sat at the table altogether and each one said a memory verse before the blessing? One little boy forgot his and said, “The Lord is my shepherd. I don’t want nothing.”
God bless all till we meet again.