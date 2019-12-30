A local charity called Helping Hands of Union County assisted many families this holiday season.
Helping Hands of Union County works with counselors in the schools to identify children and families who are in need, said Chrystal Coleman, president of the organization.
“All our counselors at the schools are really good about recognizing the needs and so forth,” Coleman said.
The organization does three projects each year. The first project is called Bundle Up, which is done in October and involves purchasing coats, outfits and shoes for children in the community. This year, Bundle Up serviced about 188 children.
Helping Hands of Union County helps children in the city and county schools in grades K-12.
During Thanksgiving, Helping Hands of Union County does the Traveling Turkey Project. This program involves families receiving a food box with a turkey, dressing, canned goods, rolls and desserts for a Thanksgiving meal.
The food is delivered to the families the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. This year, 150 food boxes were sent out, said Coleman.
At Christmas, Helping Hands of Union County conducts a program called Christmas for Christ. It involves children receiving an outfit and shoes, and whatever money is left over can be used to purchase toys. Seventy-five dollars is spent on each child.
This year, Christmas for Christ serviced 299 children, Coleman noted.
“That’s the most we’ve ever had for Christmas,” Coleman said, adding that there is a big need locally.
Helping Hands of Union County started about 13 years ago and is a special project of the CREATE Foundation.
Many people and organizations in the community support Helping Hands of Union County, Coleman said. One hundred percent of the donations go toward helping the children, Coleman added.
“There’s really a lot of businesses around this town that help . . . ,” she said.
Donations to the organization are tax deductible, and Helping Hands of Union County always welcomes more support.