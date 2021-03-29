Spring arrived on Saturday, March 20, and as I was traveling that afternoon in Hurricane I heard via Sirius XM that now the days and the nights are equal in hours due to the vernal equinox. I looked at my phone’s weather for that day, and it showed that there were twelve hours between the sunrise and the sunset times. Now the community’s residents will be working by the sun from daylight to dark. Area farmers are preparing their fields, and others are getting their gardens tilled. After Easter Sunday, many will plant their tomatoes and other vegetables on Monday. Also another indication that spring is here is that the folks at Wise Farms on Shady Grove Road are also out and about working in their greenhouses and gardens as the weekend’s sunshine was just enjoyed by all.
A beautiful, sunny Sunday afternoon on March 21, 2021 allowed Shady Grove and Hurricane residents to drive by and give their regards in honor of Larue Hill’s 90th birthday. Her family was gathered under the front portico as well, and we enjoyed seeing the families of Nellie and Lynn Robbins and Keith Hill and Betty and Gary Grisham. The younger generation handed out pink cupcakes in a designer box with pink ribbons to the guests. The honoree was wearing a beautiful corsage for the occasion. Larue is the widow of Charles Hill and the daughter of the late Elton and Nellie Mooneyhan of Buchanan.
Get-well wishes are to June Ezell, to Jack Ezell, and to Kay Graham.
The community storm house behind the Hurricane Fire Department was busy last week due to the threat of tornadoes for the state and in North Mississippi. Also there is a shelter behind Hurricane Baptist Church as it was built by the congregation. So with a name like Hurricane, one cannot dismiss stormy weather. B
Sophie, Ella Kate, Maggie and Susan Hooker enjoyed a visit with Susan and Gerald Russell at their Old Union neighborhood home. While there, the group went by the Union Nazarene Cemetery as they enjoyed a walk around the immaculately kept and mown grounds on a spring day. There is a new black wrought-iron fence enclosing the grounds with a double front gate and smaller side gates along the borders. Our turn around was on Ole Miss Rebel Lane at Ted’s. On the way into Union, you cross the twin Russell Lakes that are lined with cypress trees that have the knobby cypress knees growing along the lake as well as on the roadway. The families surrounding the church and into the cemetery lane also keep their lawns pristine in this beautiful, rural hamlet that has been in their families’ lives since the 1800’s.
We attended 3 out of 4 games for the Union County Softball Tournament at BNA Park in New Albany as Sophie plays for West Union. As baseball great Yogi Berra stated that it ain’t over till it’s over applied to most of the competitions that we saw as the rivalry is as intense in this sport as it was in basketball. It was a round robin; so Myrtle won the tournament as each team played four games.
I noticed in the composite of the Class of 1962 of Hurricane High that there was a brick arch in the middle of the circle driveway. I remember an accident, but I was very young. The particulars of the sign was that it was a gift from a class to the school, but it was not repaired or replaced when it was knocked down. Who remembers what happened to this brick sign? Call if you know!
I just got a call from Aden Hooker from New Site, and she is now playing tennis. The final poll for basketball in the Daily Journal was New Site rated No. 2 and ended the season with a 33-2 record as they were the 2A Champs. With the spring sports and the turkey hunting season, the ‘grandarlins’ are never inactive for long.