It is “moonlight and magnolia blossom time” in the Hill Country counties of North Mississippi as the spring season progresses with nature in full bloom as the old English red roses of May add their beauty to the landscape as well. A vibrant, running pink rose can still be found blooming near the old Warren-Graham home place near Sand Springs as a Texas relative once wanted to find a cutting as the flower had been described to her by her great-grandmother many years ago. The jaunt by Jeep driving down the old country roads had several bushes even flourishing on the ditch banks and running alongside the ground at the old site of the pioneer family’s homestead. I have been told that the old roses are not as susceptible to the varied blights or diseases that often attack other modern-day rose varieties. That may be the case as well with other plants in the Hurricane neighborhood as they continue to bloom with abandon at the now abandoned sites. By the way, I think that we have been in perpetual “blackberry winter” mode during the first sixteen days of the month of May as the continued cool spell in the mornings seems to fit that weather pattern that the old-timers dreaded as it could stunt their spring gardens or their early crops. A photo session on Sunday with the ‘grandarlins’ in their church clothes by the new “Knockout” variety of pink roses at our Shady Oaks farm added to the collection of another generation of our family posing in “Granny’s roses” as the late Sally Warren Graham’s last photo that has been shared throughout the years by her descendants from here in old ‘Sippi’ to the American West shows that our family’s traditions with the rose bushes are still intact.
There will be a benefit for Cooper Rorie, the son of Sam and Anna Claire Rorie, on June 5, 2021 at the Hurricane Community Center as he was injured in a lawn mower accident recently and has had several surgeries at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Additional information about the event will be in next week’s column.
Emily Oglesby and Brandon Smith were married in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 4 o’clock in the evening at Sand Springs Church. Then the reception was held at the Hurricane Community Center grounds following the ceremony as a white tent served as the backdrop for the night’s events. Emily is the daughter of Derrick and Jennie Oglesby. Her grandparents from the community are as follows: Annette and Lanny Benjamin and Tim Hudson.
On Sunday, May 2, from 2:00-400 p.m. at Oak Dale Baptist Church in Hurricane, a shower was given for Emily Oglesby, bride-elect of Brandon Smith. Hostesses for the shower were as follows: Shelly Carnes, Danae Horton, Robin Nelson, Dana Spears, and Gina Warren.
Amanda Simmons and her oldest daughter, Sarah Grace Simmons, traveled to NYC in May 2021 as a delayed vacation due to the pandemic for Sarah Grace’s 2020 graduation from NPAC. This past year Sarah Grace has been a freshman at MSU.
Kelsey Haney of Pontotoc has been selected for the Baptist All-State Choir and Orchestra for Mississippi. Concert dates are for June 9 at First Baptist Church in Summit and for June 10 at First Baptist Church in Jackson. Her grandmother, Kay Graham of Hurricane, has plans to attend with Kelsey’s parents, Kerri and Ray.
There is a new business in Hurricane as Elizabeth Thompson has Shaggy Detailz located on Smoke Top Road. For all of your dog grooming care, call Elizabeth at 662-419-0772. The shop is located behind the home of her parents, Kurt and Trudie, in the Smoke Top community.
Congratulations are to Autumn Jewel Brents, 5, who was in the graduation program at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. She is the daughter of Caroline and Stephen Brents of Cane Creek Road North and the granddaughter of Freida Browning(the late Don)of Hurricane and of Larry and Linda Brents of Cairo. Her younger brother, Asher, 2, also attended the Hillcrest program. Gram(Freida) has a busy schedule these days, but due to her experience of teaching first-grade students for over 30 years at Hurricane and at NPAC, she is great with these two.
Faye Dillard and Rhonda Kenny of Thaxton attended the PCRW meeting in Pontotoc on Monday night, May 10.
Attending the Baccalaureate service at Bethel Baptist Church in Union County on Sunday night, May 16, were the following as Sophie Hooker of West Union was in the group: Graden and Susan Hooker, Cade, Maggie and Ella Kate Hooker, Lisa, Wilkes, and Anna Reese Bradham. A very special night was enjoyed by our family as a reception and a memorabilia station for each graduate were in the fellowship hall prior to the service. Hats off to Bro. Jason Pilcher and to the congregation at Bethel Baptist, who extended the very best of their Southern hospitality to the graduates and to the guests attending.
Aden Hooker of New Site enjoyed a spring vacation to NOLA. While there with her Cartwright family, they enjoyed shopping and the restaurants in the French Quarter.
Jennifer Chestney of NPAC and Mary-Colston Warren of New Albany High School were honored on Sunday with a Bible each for a graduation gift from the congregation of Hurricane Baptist on May 16.
Sondra McGann of Chattanooga was in the community recently as she enjoyed the hospitality at the home of her brother, Tranny Montgomery, and his wife, Zelda. While in Hurricane, Sondra was treated to lunch At Sydnei’s Grill by Montgomery cousins, Brenda Barton, Clarenda Parrish, and Beverly Cummings. Sondra has an April birthdate that the group celebrated.
Our Ohio snowbirds with Hurricane ties, Betty and Jim Pierce, left a warm 99 degrees in Tucson to return to their home in Cleveland and reported a drop of almost 50 degrees in the temperature as they traveled east. They followed the old Route 66 to travel home as several of their Arizona neighbors as well were leaving the heat in the West.
It is “moonlight and magnolia blossom time” in the Hill Country counties of North Mississippi as the spring season progresses with nature in full bloom as the old English red roses of May add their beauty to the landscape as well. A vibrant, running pink rose can still be found blooming near the old Warren-Graham home place near Sand Springs as a Texas relative once wanted to find a cutting as the flower had been described to her by her great-grandmother many years ago. The jaunt by Jeep driving down the old country roads had several bushes even flourishing on the ditch banks and running alongside the ground at the old site of the pioneer family’s homestead. I have been told that the old roses are not as susceptible to the varied blights or diseases that often attack other modern-day rose varieties. That may be the case as well with other plants in the Hurricane neighborhood as they continue to bloom with abandon at the now abandoned sites. By the way, I think that we have been in perpetual “blackberry winter” mode during the first sixteen days of the month of May as the continued cool spell in the mornings seems to fit that weather pattern that the old-timers dreaded as it could stunt their spring gardens or their early crops. A photo session on Sunday with the ‘grandarlins’ in their church clothes by the new “Knockout” variety of pink roses at our Shady Oaks farm added to the collection of another generation of our family posing in “Granny’s roses” as the late Sally Warren Graham’s last photo that has been shared throughout the years by her descendants from here in old ‘Sippi’ to the American West shows that our family’s traditions with the rose bushes are still intact. There will be a benefit for Cooper Rorie, the son of Sam and Anna Claire Rorie, on June 5, 2021 at the Hurricane Community Center as he was injured in a lawn mower accident recently and has had several surgeries at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Additional information about the event will be in next week’s column. Emily Oglesby and Brandon Smith were married in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 4 o’clock in the evening at Sand Springs Church. Then the reception was held at the Hurricane Community Center grounds following the ceremony as a white tent served as the backdrop for the night’s events. Emily is the daughter of Derrick and Jennie Oglesby. Her grandparents from the community are as follows: Annette and Lanny Benjamin and Tim Hudson. On Sunday, May 2, from 2:00-400 p.m. at Oak Dale Baptist Church in Hurricane, a shower was given for Emily Oglesby, bride-elect of Brandon Smith. Hostesses for the shower were as follows: Shelly Carnes, Danae Horton, Robin Nelson, Dana Spears, and Gina Warren. Amanda Simmons and her oldest daughter, Sarah Grace Simmons, traveled to NYC in May 2021 as a delayed vacation due to the pandemic for Sarah Grace’s 2020 graduation from NPAC. This past year Sarah Grace has been a freshman at MSU. Kelsey Haney of Pontotoc has been selected for the Baptist All-State Choir and Orchestra for Mississippi. Concert dates are for June 9 at First Baptist Church in Summit and for June 10 at First Baptist Church in Jackson. Her grandmother, Kay Graham of Hurricane, has plans to attend with Kelsey’s parents, Kerri and Ray. There is a new business in Hurricane as Elizabeth Thompson has Shaggy Detailz located on Smoke Top Road. For all of your dog grooming care, call Elizabeth at 662-419-0772. The shop is located behind the home of her parents, Kurt and Trudie, in the Smoke Top community. Congratulations are to Autumn Jewel Brents, 5, who was in the graduation program at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. She is the daughter of Caroline and Stephen Brents of Cane Creek Road North and the granddaughter of Freida Browning(the late Don)of Hurricane and of Larry and Linda Brents of Cairo. Her younger brother, Asher, 2, also attended the Hillcrest program. Gram(Freida) has a busy schedule these days, but due to her experience of teaching first-grade students for over 30 years at Hurricane and at NPAC, she is great with these two. Faye Dillard and Rhonda Kenny of Thaxton attended the PCRW meeting in Pontotoc on Monday night, May 10. Attending the Baccalaureate service at Bethel Baptist Church in Union County on Sunday night, May 16, were the following as Sophie Hooker of West Union was in the group: Graden and Susan Hooker, Cade, Maggie and Ella Kate Hooker, Lisa, Wilkes, and Anna Reese Bradham. A very special night was enjoyed by our family as a reception and a memorabilia station for each graduate were in the fellowship hall prior to the service. Hats off to Bro. Jason Pilcher and to the congregation at Bethel Baptist, who extended the very best of their Southern hospitality to the graduates and to the guests attending. Aden Hooker of New Site enjoyed a spring vacation to NOLA. While there with her Cartwright family, they enjoyed shopping and the restaurants in the French Quarter. Jennifer Chestney of NPAC and Mary-Colston Warren of New Albany High School were honored on Sunday with a Bible each for a graduation gift from the congregation of Hurricane Baptist on May 16. Sondra McGann of Chattanooga was in the community recently as she enjoyed the hospitality at the home of her brother, Tranny Montgomery, and his wife, Zelda. While in Hurricane, Sondra was treated to lunch At Sydnei’s Grill by Montgomery cousins, Brenda Barton, Clarenda Parrish, and Beverly Cummings. Sondra has an April birthdate that the group celebrated. Our Ohio snowbirds with Hurricane ties, Betty and Jim Pierce, left a warm 99 degrees in Tucson to return to their home in Cleveland and reported a drop of almost 50 degrees in the temperature as they traveled east. They followed the old Route 66 to travel home as several of their Arizona neighbors as well were leaving the heat in the West.