Summer is officially here in Hurricane as June 20 marked the beginning of the summer solstice in Hurricane, and it will end on September 21. This period of time will be one of gardening, farming crops, baling hay, and other lawn related endeavors as community residents grow flowers as well as keep neatly mown yards including the frontages on their properties. Let’s not forget those homegrown tomatoes and watermelons either. Well, our tomatoes(a neighborhood favorite)bit the dust this past week as the recent rains over soaked the plants and after a period of trying to make them survive, they were pulled up and thrown away as they were wilted. Our friendly neighbors over at Wise Farms on Shady Grove Road offered their condolences. Then James brought over 30 replacement plants for our garden. So keep your fingers crossed as these should make a possible fall harvest if the weather cooperates. Those other plants had been pampered since Easter; so when the Texas relatives left last week from our Shady Oaks farm, the plants had reached the second tier of the wire cages and were a healthy green with fruit almost ripe. We were also confident that another bumper crop could be shared with others throughout the summer. That old country adage that warns of “counting your chickens before the eggs hatch” came to mind as it rang true with the afore said tomatoes. We bought a new box of “Miracle Grow” for the new plants as that pioneer spirit is ever present in the Mud Creek Bottom region of North Mississippi Hill Country folks. “Keep on keeping on” was their motto!
There will be a bridal shower for Madison Carnes, bride-elect of Chase Hale, in the fellowship hall of Hurricane Baptist Church on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The bride and groom are registered as follows: The Red Door, City Mercantile, and The Gift Shop in Pontotoc. In Tupelo their registry includes the following: Reed’s Gift Shop, Belk, and Bed, Bath and Beyond.
Get-well wishes are to the following: June Ezell, Lou Ann Martin, Bill Martin, Sondra McGann, and Berl Russell.
Auden and Kypton Breedlove of Marietta Elementary School in Prentiss County enjoyed the NPAC Baseball Camp recently with their cousin, Cohen Stubblefield, as his parents, Brandy and Adam, hosted the youngsters for the week’s activities. The next week Cohen attended the NEMCC Baseball Camp with Auden and Kypton as Stephanie and David Breedlove hosted Cohen at their New Site home in June.
Sandy and Ricky Williams attended the benefit for Cooper Rorie on June 5 in Hurricane. Sandy enjoyed time with her Vance and Maudie Brandon family’s cousins at the community center.
Siblings, Willa Kate and Cohen Stubblefield, enjoyed a joint birthday party at the home of their parents, Adam and Brandy, as their guests enjoyed cake and ice cream and watermelon.
Abby Waldron, a junior at NPAC, made the 4A All-Division team in softball. Abby is the daughter of Bro. Clifton and Cindy Waldron.
Kelsey Spears of Pontotoc, Lacie Kay Simmons of Hurricane, and Lilliana Cates of Mantachie are playing on the EC softball team this summer traveling with players from Mississippi and Alabama and recently won their first tournament in Birmingham.
The “lunch bunch” or ‘keenagers’ at Hurricane Baptist Church enjoyed a catered meal from Nichols Grocery in New Albany on Thursday, June 17, at the fellowship hall.
Faye Dillard treated B.J. Moore(Nickey) to dinner at The Warehouse in New Albany for B.J.’s birthday.
The beautiful arrangement of hydrangeas and sunflowers in the sanctuary of Hurricane Baptist on Sunday, June 13, were from Euree Wise of Shady Grove as the card stated that they were for her friends. The flowers were grown at the Wise Farm on Shady Grove Road. Mrs. Euree will soon celebrate 101 in July; so get those birthday cards sent to this dear lady, who is a graduate of the Class of 1937 of Hurricane High. It’s Pontotoc 38863; so it should make the mail delivery.
(Community Yesteryears)The Battle of Mud Creek during the Civil War was fought June 20, 1863, in the communities known as Shady Grove and Lone Star that borders the Pontotoc and Union County lines. It was a running battle; so the areas from the Union county side of Mud Creek Bridge to the Pontotoc county side of the old creek run in Hurricane Bottom presently were involved according to historians.
Steve Graham of Colorado City, Texas, visited with Dock and Reba Graham at their home on Hwy. 346 last week.
Zane and Glenda Hale, Roger and Terri Smith, Easton and Suanna Smith, and Trae Smith vacationed in Branson, Missouri. They enjoyed a tram ride and tour of the Bass Pro Shop in Springfield also.
Jack Robbins celebrates his 13th birthday on June 27; so his family and friends met at Seafood Junction for the party. Those attending from Hurricane were as follows: Phillip, Courtney, and Emma Robbins, Braxton Hooker, Phil and Nita Robbins, and Hanna Robbins.
Sue Morrison of Etta and Faye Dillard traveled to Jackson on Monday, June 14, as they serve on the Advisory Board for Governor Tate Reeves.
It was great to see the following folks out and about in Etta or from there recently: Virginia Burks and her son, Jim, of Memphis; Terry Norwood; Joann Willard; Charles and Judy Collier with June Jumper at Costa in Ecru for Sunday dinner.
It was nice to meet the triplet grandsons, Brody, Nolan, and Rex of Jackson , of Sam and Linda Dowdy of Pontotoc. I had heard about them previously from their great-grandparents, the late Ralph and O.D Kirk Dowdy of Shady Grove. Sam keeps the old home place immaculately mown and a roadside garden that all the neighbors and relatives help him with as they travel by on their way to New Albany. The help is all advice.
Coach Shane and Susanne Montgomery of Cherry Creek have a new, spring arrival in their family, a granddaughter, Oakley Ann Montgomery, the daughter of Jordan and Cari. Oakley Ann was welcomed home by her brother, Otto Jordan Montgomery. Shane is the son of the late Troy and Polly Montgomery of Hurricane.
At this writing, Braxton Hooker and Bo Ross came in with bullfrogs to show me as they were needing advice on skinning. The real reason that they came in was to turn my squeamish stomach inside out. I steeled myself and said that their dads had tried this trick some 25 years ago. Pop graciously skinned the monster-sized bullfrogs. I received a video later as the delicacy was being cooked by Colt for the boys. No, I do not believe that these frogs taste just like chicken. I hope that I never have to find out about how they taste either. ‘Nuf’ said!