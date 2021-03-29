Parker Owen has been racking up medals in golf this spring. On March 5, he played golf at Oak's Country Club against New Albany, South Pontotoc, and Baldwyn, and he shot 37. On March 16, he played golf at Tupelo Country Club against Ingomar, South Pontotoc, Oak Hill and TCPS, and he shot 41. Lastly, he played golf at Oak's Country Club on March 23 against Ingomar and TCPS, and he shot 39.
Jason and Jaimie Collier took their son, Bo, to the rodeo Saturday night, March 27, at the Bankcorp South arena Bo turned 4 on March 17, and going to the rodeo was his birthday present. Last Saturday, March 20, he had a "cowboy" birthday party at his home with family and friends. He had an adorable two layer cake with a top blue layer with a bandana, boots, a cowboy hat and the number 4. Around the two layers was a belt with his name "Bo" on the belt buckle. He was a very happy cowboy.
Abbie McQuary went to her homeschool prom on Saturday night. First, Abbie's Chokmah homeschool group went to the home of Leslie and James Randle and ate supper. Then they went downtown Pontotoc to take pictures before going to the Pontotoc Community Center for the prom. The Seniors had a Walk-in, and all the kids danced and enjoyed snack foods. Abbie is a member of Chokmah as well as the Chenm homeschool group. 13 members of the Chokmah group attended the prom sponsored by the Chenm group.
Macedonia is all excited to add Sunday School to their Sunday activities. It has been a year since they had Sunday School due to the pandemic. Also, the children's ministry will have registration on March 31 from 6:30 until 7:30 pm. The first night for children's ministry is Wednesday, April 7 from 6:30-7:30pm.
Macedonia will have a VBS meeting about VBS this summer on Sunday, April 11 after the morning service. Macedonia is excited about all the new opportunities for service opening up for its members.
Thought for the week: The stone was rolled away from the door, not to permit Christ to come out, but to enable the disciples to go in. Peter Marshall