Last Monday Lou McQuary went to Crawford to visit with her sister and brother in law, Veedie and Gary Gaines. Lou and Veedie enjoyed catching up with the latest news and ate at the Ole County Bakery at Brooksville. Anything you order there is delicious.
Hannah, Jace, and Jeter Howell and Hunter, Ryli, Arden, and Rowan McQuary flew to Orlando on Monday for a five day trip to Disneyworld. They went with the Conlee family and stayed at The Art of Animation. At Epcot Arden loved the Frozen ride, and Rowan loved the Dumbo ride in Magic Kingdom. Rowan also enjoyed dancing at the Dance Party. Jace's favorite ride was the dinosaur ride at Animal Kingdom, and he loved touching the sting rays at Sea World. Jeter's favorite ride was Dumbo. All of the children enjoyed the Kilimanjaro Safari at Animal Kingdom.
On Wednesday Lou and Larry McQuary went to Olive Branch to visit with Mrs. Vera Perkins who has moved to a senior living facility since her husband, Ellis Perkins, died last year. Miss Vera has a very nice apartment and has made new friends. She has found a new church and she and a friend have been several times. Before Lou and Larry left, Miss Vera served them some of her delicious chocolate pecan pie.
Arden McQuary enjoyed the Mini Cheerleader Camp held at West Union on Saturday.
Lou and Larry McQuary attended the graduation party for Christopher and Dayla Brennan at Macedonia on Saturday afternoon. They met many of the Brennan's relatives from California and Iowa.
Sunday was Baccalaureate Sunday at Macedonia in which 10 seniors were honored. Breakfast was served for the seniors and their family before the service. Brady McGregor, son of Brenda and Jerry McGregor, plans to attend North East and major in Heating and Air. Vickie Jennings, daughter of Will Jennings and the late Serina Jennings, is making plans to attend the University of Tennessee and major in International Business. Eden Conlee, daughter of Greg and Penny Conlee will be trained to be an esthetician and wants to run her own spa. Christopher and Dayla Brennan, twins of Chris and Danelle Brennan, will both be going to North East. Christopher will study mechanical engineering, and Dayla has a band scholarship to play the flute. Caleb Graves, son of Julie (Craig) Johnston, plans to attend North East and study mechanical engineering. John Quitman Brewer, son of Jesse and Sonya Brewer, is planning on attending IJC and studying Automotive Technology. Baleigh Gray, daughter of Melissa Miller, wants to attend North East and study Interior Design. Madi Hill, daughter of Vickie Hill was also honored but she didn't give any information about future plans. The last graduate was Randy Trullet from New Albany. He plans to study computers. Congratulations to all the grads who will graduate Friday night.
Macedonia had two funerals this week. The first one was on Thursday for Pat Shirley Williams, age 67. Pat worked in the kitchen at Macedonia as well as West Union School in years past. She leaves two daughters: Cyndi (Eddie) Hester and Martha (Billy) Shirley. The church fed the family before the service. Bro. Dan Robertson officiated at the service.
On Sunday afternoon a Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held for Serina Jennings who died on March 20. They waited to have the service until closer to time for Vickie's graduation so that family members from Florida and South Dakota could come for both. The church fed the family before the service. Bro. David Grumbach officiated at the service with a prerecorded service. Bro. David and Tammie were unable to be there in person.
The Macedonia Community Sales will be Saturday, May 29 beginning at 7 AM.
Thought for the Week: Children must never work for our love; they must rest in it.