The 5th and 6th grade LINK students of Union County went to Disney World on Saturday, February 15 and returned home Tuesday, February 18. On Saturday they spent the day at Magic Kingdom, enjoying Space Mountain, Thunder Mountain Railroad as well as many other attractions. On Sunday, they visited
Animal Kingdom where they rode Avatar and Expedition Everest as well as other activities. Monday they attended the YES program in which they learned about physics and motion. They rode the Tower of Terror and Rockin' Rollercoaster. They finished the program at noon, and went to EPCOT where they rode Soarin', Mission Space, and Space Earth. On Tuesday, they had a little time before the flight home so they went to Magic Kingdom and finished out the trip with one last ride on Space Mountain. Attending from Macedonia were Angie and Vance Corder, Meagan and Drew Stanton, and Marissa Elkins and Aiden James.
Mitchell Jumper's Sunday School Class ate at Biscuits in Ripley Saturday night. Attending were Debbie and Mitchell Jumper and Cannon Cobb; Jake and Delorse Douglass; Mary Ann and Kenneth Wilson; Carey Kirk; Brenda and Jerry McGregor; and Billy and Pam Ferguson.
Lou and Larry went to see "Call of the Wild" starring Harrison Ford Saturday in Tupelo. They enjoyed the movie immensely. The scenery was so pretty and reminded them of their trip to Alaska last August. After the movie they ate at McAlister's and then shopped at Sam's and the Flea Market. On the way home, they stopped by to see Penny Conlee who had knee surgery.
Adilynn and Jack McQuary went to the Father Daughter Dance with Adilynn's homeschool group in New Albany on Saturday night. Adilynn's older sister, Anna Claire, put makeup on Adilynn and got her all dolled up. Adilynn had a great time dancing with her friends and her daddy.
Charlotte Ray, sister in law of Kathryn Henderson, came Saturday afternoon in time to attend the Ingomar vs West Union boys' basketball playoffs at Ingomar Saturday night. Charlotte played basketball when she was growing up at Cumberland, so she enjoys following her nephew, Timbo Henderson, when he is coaching. On Sunday, Charlotte came to Sunday school and church at Macedonia with Kathryn Henderson. For lunch they ate with Jamie, Jason, Bo Collier, and Parker Henderson. Also attending the lunch were Jack Rutherford, and Lake and Evie Rae Henderson.
Sunday night at Macedonia Kevin Rogers and Jim Littlejohn presented a program entitled "Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events" informing the participants of ways to protect themselves when an active shooter is present. It was very informative and gave ideas of how to react and steps that need to be taken in order to save lives. This program is funded by Homeland Security and is free to the public. If you are interested in having them present a program for your school or church, you can contact Jason Collier to see about setting it up for you.
Annette Sullivan, 93, passed away Thursday, February 20 at Magnolia Place in New Albany. She was retired from Porter Furniture where she worked for 40 years. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. The funeral and visitation were Monday, February 24 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Randy Bynum officiating. Burial was at Macedonia. She is survived by two daughters: Marsha Sullivan of New Albany, Brenda Baird(Gaylon) of the Macedonia Community, one son, Ted Benefield(Nancy) of Leonardtown, MD, five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, and one sister, Virginia Hillis.
Thought for the Week: May the flowers remind us why the rain was necessary.