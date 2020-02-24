Andrea Lemus and Leslie Gaines were recently initiated into the membership of the Pilot Club of New Albany by Collett Cross, Pilot International vice president. Pictured from left are Shirley White (membership chair), Lemus, Gaines, Ellen Staten (president) and Cross.
New members of Pilot Club
