A new ministry has started in Union County to help foster families.
The Refuge - Union operates a room at Hillcrest Baptist Church to collect items needed by foster children.
People can donate new or gently used items to the ministry.
Items that can be donated include all seasons of clothing for ages birth to 18 years old, shoes/boots, socks, stuffed animals, baby items, cribs, blankets, toddler beds, swaddles, bib and gowns, high chairs and car seats, jumpers, bath items, toiletries, duffel bags, backpacks, Pull-Ups, diapers and wipes.
These items can help foster families get on their feet after children are placed in their homes, said Christy Richey, one of the ministry leaders. The items are provided to the families free of charge.
Frozen homemade casseroles and desserts are also accepted.
Donations can be dropped off the first Monday of every month from 6-8 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Recently, the ministry received 26 bags of children’s clothing.
Monetary donations are also accepted, and receipts for tax purposes can be provided.
The Refuge - Union is a nonprofit organization and has already assisted three children since it started last month, said Richey.
The foster parents must show paperwork demonstrating they are foster parents to receive items.
She said foster parents do not know when they may be called to take in a child or what age the child is. The Refuge can be contacted 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help the families.
“When you become a foster parent, you don’t know when you’re going to get a child,” Richey said.
The Refuge - Union was started by the Hillcrest Baptist Church Youth on Missions. But Richey said it is not a one-church organization but a countywide ministry.
People can volunteer with the ministry in many ways, such as sorting donated items, cleaning gently used items and helping during the donation drop-off nights.
The Refuge - Union branched off from the Refuge in Tupelo. Other counties also have Refuges, including Itawamba, Pontotoc, Monroe and Prentiss.
Ultimately, it would be great if every county in the state had a Refuge, said Richey.