The Claude Gentry Theatre in Baldwyn will hold auditions for the musical comedy “Nunsense” on Sunday, March 22 beginning at 2 p.m. The cast calls for five singing females ranging in age from 18-65. Those who attend auditions should be prepared to sing a song of their choice from the show. An accompanist will be provided. Production dates are Sept. 3-6. Actors will be paid. Volunteers are also needed to help with the production. Amy Davis from Tupelo will direct. Audition details are located on the theatre Facebook page or you may call 662-706-1219.  The Claude Gentry Theatre is located at 110 W. Main St., Baldwyn.

