Heritage Pioneer Days are set for Thursday through Saturday at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany.
It is a free event and will be held at the museum located at 114 Cleveland St. in New Albany.
Visitors can experience history in hands-on ways such as grinding corn, doll making, churning butter, cross-cut sawing and much more.
“This is our 18th year for Heritage Pioneer Days,” said museum Director Jill Smith. “We, with the help of our community partners and volunteers, offer students and visitors the opportunity to experience what life was like in the past, and to let them have a hands-on history experience.”
There will be live music and a children's competition with pioneer games. Children can win medals featuring the city seal in tow sack racing, egg and spoon racing, stick horse rodeos and more.
Times of the event are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday. Thursday is for children and adults with special needs and the time is 9 a.m.-noon.
Student day is Friday, and there are still slots available for classes to schedule times to come.
Students will get to churn butter, milk the cow, shell corn, wash clothes on a rub board, sample sassafras tea, learn about quilt making, taste boiled peanuts, learn about plants in the garden and how they were used, learn about trapping animals, enjoy pioneer games and more.
Basket making, pine straw weaving, spinning and weaving cloth and quilt making will help tell the story of the development of the art of basketry and textiles.
“We are grateful for the volunteers from the community and Blue Mountain College History Department and Tombigbee Pioneers who help with this event,” Smith said.
There are still slots available for volunteers, and those interested can call 662-538-0014 or find the museum on Facebook.
“Take a journey into the past lane and join us for free boiled peanuts, sassafras tea and a lot of fun,” Smith said.