Family members can and usually do leave legacies that their offspring remember and share with the next generation. My mother is remembered for multiple, endearing qualities – one of which was her talent in food preparation. One dish that stood out and starred at every Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter banquet was her dressing. It wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment creation but a task that took time and a plethora of tested ingredients. It remained the highlight of every showcase family banquet.
For reasons I can’t determine, I inherited the role as chief dressing maker for my family. There are lists of dressing recipes, but our clan believed I knew Mother’s secret formula. I didn’t; but over the years without her hands stirring up her dressing-extraordinaire, I’ve attempted to copy her creation.
Easter celebration was my latest run for the nearest mixture of dressing “like Mother’s.” With a busy week on our schedule I decided to make the dressing on Monday and freeze it in preparation for the big Sunday dining. I prepared lots of cornbread, baked a few biscuits, boiled a chicken for “real” broth and thawed a large container of additional broth I had previously frozen.
Then the stirring began. One by one I added the lengthy list of ingredients and began soaking them in the broth. That’s when I noticed that the thawed broth had a stronger “aroma” than the typical broth I used. I gave it a sniff test before adding more, but decided it was just strong due to the baked turkey that had supplied it. So, I added all the broth to the Goliath bowl of dressing.
After noting I had added every item to my usual concoction, I sampled a bite. Ummmm – the “strength” of that broth was conquering the usual taste of the dressing. Maybe more butter would help. I added more. No change. Maybe more sage – lots of it would likely temper the muscle of that broth. Another taste. Maybe a bit more sage.
By then I had eaten a normal portion of dressing but still was tasting that broth. Maybe a night in the frig allowing the spices to permeate the dish was my next thought. So I cleared a bulky space and pushed the gallon-plus of dressing into the frig.
For breakfast, I sampled the cold, stout dressing and realized my reputation for this dish was about to be tarnished – big time. I mulled my dilemma for a day and knew what I had to do.
I told no one – not even Othel, but I dumped the tainted dressing and started over. For someone who lives by a motto of “No Waste,” it was a painful decision, but that batch of dressing was doomed by its pungent broth.
Lessons? Always! Before Christ, my life was tainted, doomed for a tasteless, unacceptable existence. I thought church would help my standing with more service, more good deeds, and even more consistency in my prayer life. Still, the heaviness of sin weighed me down, and all the add-ons couldn’t remove the sin that Adam had bequeathed me. I was drained from trying to camouflage my tainted heart.
The remedy? A new heart that Jesus gave me when I asked Him. The new heart with the indwelling Holy Spirit also gave me a new life. And the taste? There are no words to describe it.