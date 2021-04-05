During my childhood, Easter was always that celebrated Sunday that I dressed in my first new spring outfit and gathered with family and fellow believers at the only sunrise service of the year. I don’t recall arriving in the dark to watch the sun actually make its appearance, but the service was always early and we always sang “He Arose.”
I loved the rising crescendo as we sang slowly, reverently and then with our loudest, sunrise voice, burst into “He Arose.” I don’t think the writer of that celebratory song had early morning voices in mind when he selected those high notes in the chorus.
After the service there was usually a fellowship breakfast, and then the remainder of our Sunday was spent at home with family. The noon meal was a true banquet reflecting our celebration, and later in the afternoon we all joined in the traditional Easter egg hunt.
As an adult I’ve expired my days of Easter egg hunts, but the spiritual “hunts” or searches have only expanded. Didn’t Jesus say, “Seek, and you will find.”? And I’ve done some seeking, and I haven’t stopped.
God hides treasures all along our life paths – treasures that we all desperately need and WILL find when we search. Can the treasure of peace really be found? Yes, “You keep him in peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.” Save that treasure in your spiritual basket.
Everyone has surely searched for joy. That treasure is well worth finding and keeping: “In Your presence there is fullness of joy.” Psalm 16:11. That’s where you find true joy.
Patience – what a treasure when we find it, and where do we find it? Isaiah 40:31 helps us find its location: “But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”
In this world of chaos and danger we all look for extra protection. God tells us where to search and find it. “Even though I walk through the darkest valley I will fear no evil for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
Life can turn good days into upside down days. Our strength vanishes and fears can grip us mercilessly. In our desperate search for a stronghold in such dark times, God encourages us with Deuteronomy 31:8. “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not fail you nor forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.”
And my daily seeking continues because life’s path continues to reveal my limitations and my perpetual needs. I speak from experience – the greatest “basket” of treasures we’ll ever find is God’s Word. And every treasure points to the Source of all – Jesus. “Hallelujah, Christ arose!”