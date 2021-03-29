It’s always interesting to see God’s word unfold in “living color.” Proverbs 16:9 was one of those verses for us last week: “We make our own plans but the LORD decides where we will go.” And we made big plans for spring break week with the four Anding grands.
The first plan was to pack our vehicle for a two-day trip to New Orleans. The boys had never been, so they were anxious to see the sights and eat their fill of beignets. Othel had booked joining rooms – one for the girls and one for the guys. However, that plan failed when the receptionist said, “Sorry, that’s not available.” At least we were on the same floor, but I had to place my security in God instead of Othel at the end of the hall.
Café du Monde was to be our first stop the next morning, but instead of sleeping late like we had planned, we knew we had to beat the crowd. By 7:30 we were making our way through the strange sights and roaring motorcades that flaunted their wheels, power under the hoods, and extreme sounds from their mufflers.
After a relatively short line we were stopped at the door where we gave our order and were handed separate bags of beignets and to-go cups of beverage. We had planned a different visit to the French Quarter hi-light, but there was ample confectioner’s sugar in our COVID deterring bags to make up for the missed ambience.
Next we had tickets for the aquarium and zoo. Even though we weren’t overly concerned about social distancing we soon realized the ticket sellers weren’t either. Crowds streamed through the doors, and the six foot distance markers in the aquarium corridors were seldom in view due to the throngs of people crowding the building.
The plan for a leisurely stroll past the underwater creatures was undermined by the humans – all sizes and shapes. The six of us looked “fast” and made it through the aquarium in record time.
For lunch we had planned to eat at one of our favorite seafood restaurants, but the wait time exceeded our endurance. After several attempts we walked upon a restaurant that could seat us immediately. The atmosphere was calming and away from the booming New Orleans sounds.
Then our waiter handed us menus – it was a brunch only restaurant, and I’m talking exotic brunch. Othel and I ordered a shrimp dish, and our hamburger-loving Major requested they serve his hamburger without the fried egg on top. The remaining three could only decide on French fries.
The zoo was our last adventure before leaving New Orleans. We all agreed that if you had to be caged, the New Orleans zoo was a lovely place to be. However, I lost my phone between the monkeys and the flamingo island. If a kind lady hadn’t picked it up and waited for us to call, my trip would have ended much differently.
The weather was the lead foiler in the remainder of our week at Roosevelt Park. It was warm, then cold, then rain, then “RUN FROM THE TORNADO” warning. But . . . the tornadoes never landed, and the kids made it home safely. After a full week of seeing God re-orchestrate our plans we each could speak more confidently about our faithful, loving God.