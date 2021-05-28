It was a story I read years ago but one I’ve never forgotten. I’ve shared it with wide-eyed grands more than once. Their first response has always been, “Is that a true story?” It’s almost too wild to be true, but I read it as a true happening.
The setting was a picturesque farm life. A brother and sister watched plants grow and played with baby chicks and ducklings. Dogs, cats and an occasional rabbit played in their yard. It was a safe and happy growing environment.
One summer day the two decided to play a game of hide and seek. The sister would be the “seeker,” while the brother hid. He rushed off into the woods bordering their home. The undergrowth grew thicker where he spotted a large oak that would hide his young frame. He knew it would take a lengthy hunt to find him, so he sat down at the base of the tree, stretched out his legs and pulled some loose brush over them. He felt confident that his sister would never find him.
Minutes later he spotted the grass and brush move slowly near his feet. Before he could gasp, scream or run, a full-grown snake slithered up his pant leg and rested in the warmth of his heart pounding frame. He wanted to scream for help but knew if this was a poisonous snake, any movement might mean a deadly bite.
The boy was never so glad to see his sister finally locate him. The horror and fear on her brother’s face told her immediately that something was terribly wrong. He whispered his predicament and told her to run for their daddy.
The sister screamed for their daddy and found him near the barn. She told him what had happened to her brother. The seriousness of the dilemma did not cloud his quick thinking. He rushed into the barn and grabbed some twine and a baby chick.
They approached the frightened boy calmly, and the dad assured him that he would be fine. “Just be very still.” The dad quickly tied the twine around the chick’s leg and placed it near the end of the boy’s foot.
Now the chick was frightened and began peeping loudly. Within seconds the slumbering snake woke and began crawling toward the sound of the chick. Once clear of the boy the dad made an end of the poisonous snake. The sister carried the frightened chick back to its pen, and the dad carried the shaken boy back home.
The story is an attention-getter and is actually a picture of man’s predicament. All are born with Adam’s sin nature. Unless that sin is removed, we are doomed eternally. But Jesus took our sins on Himself when he was nailed to the cross. He was our ransom that paid for our sins and our eternal life with Him in heaven. “The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:3.
Is that story of the dad’s rescue true? I can’t be certain, but the analogy is. However there is one discrepancy. That old snake, Sin, never sleeps. It’s man that does that – even with the knowledge that death will come to all while never realizing the seriousness of his dilemma.