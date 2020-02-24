Celebrate the mathematical number pi (3.14) by coming to the Union County Heritage Museum for “Pi Day at the Museum Café” on March 14, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Families are invited to come and move through the stations of robotics, Lego challenges, clay circuits, making a clock that tells time, building with Dazzlinks, wall marble runs and more.
Pi Day is held on 3.14, and it is also the birthday of Albert Einstein. This is a good day to celebrate with pie and STEAM activities – science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
This is the third Family Science Day for the museum.
“We hope that parents and children will come to the museum and help us celebrate science in this fun and educational way,” said Jill Smith, director. “Thanks to our corporate sponsors and a grant from Rotary club, we are able to offer this free to our visitors.”
In addition to the fun learning stations, the museum will be serving pie.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland St., New Albany. Call the museum at 662-538-0014 for more information.