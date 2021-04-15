Jace Basil is the East Union Attendance Center salutatorian.
In his spare time, Basil enjoys playing videogames, baseball and basketball.
He said his dad inspires him to be a better person and a good leader.
There are several qualities that Basil thinks are important for a person to have, including being caring and nonjudgmental.
“Sometimes people just judge and don’t really get to know that person,” Basil said.
In terms of advice, he would give to other students, Basil said, “Academics are important, but don’t just let it fill your life because you’re only young once and you don’t want to waste it.”
His favorite subject is math, but he does not like writing essays. Asked how he was able to achieve the honor of being salutatorian, Basil said, “I guess it was just really the teachers. They did a great job. They taught me a lot, and they’re really good people.”
Basil said he loves going to East Union Attendance Center, saying it’s a family environment where everybody knows each other.
“I’m really upset this is my last year,” Basil said. “I wish I had one more at least.”
The people are what he likes best about high school.
“I love talking to people, and there’s a lot of great people here,” Basil said.
After high school, he plans to go to Northeast Mississippi Community College and possibly study computer engineering, but he is not sure.
“I just want to do something that makes me happy and not really worry about the money,” he said.
He said it was important for him to succeed in high school so he could make his parents proud. His parents are Chris and Betsy Basil.
He will give a speech at graduation, but he is not sure what he is going to say.
“I’m really nervous about it,” Basil said. “I hate talking in front of a bunch of people. I just want to thank the teachers for everything they’ve done.”