Just a few months after signing a two-year contract to remain as the Union County School District Superintendent through 2021, Ken Basil announced to the Board of Trustees Monday evening that he will step down next year.
Basil said he will remain through the end of the 2020 calendar year and his official last day will be Jan. 1, 2021.
“I just felt like it was time to step down,” Basil said following the school board meeting Monday. “I’ll be staying on for a while to help with the transition to a new superintendent, whoever that may be.”
He said he informed his office staff of his decision Monday, as well as all administrators and teachers at each of the four county schools.
Basil said it is likely the school board will not use an outside company to assist in searching for and hiring a new superintendent but will oversee the process itself.
“Our district has accomplished a lot in just the past five years,” he said. “Whoever the board hires, hopefully it will be someone who can keep that momentum going.”
Basil and the school board agreed to the two-year contract, which he signed and was approved in August. Even though Basil is stepping down from the position before the contract ends, there is no buy-out clause, so the district will not have to pay additional monies to him.
Basil has served as superintendent for the district since 2008. He graduated in 1979 from Myrtle Attendance Center, and in 1984, earned his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University. In 2000, he received his master of educational leadership degree also from Mississippi State University. He has been an educator for well over 30 years, most of which he spent in Union County. Basil is married to Christi Goolsby Basil and they have two sons, Tyler and Hayden. He and his family are members of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Due to the adoption of SB 2438 into law in 2016, superintendents in school districts across the state, including Union County, must be appointed by their school boards as of Jan. 1 of this year, as opposed to being elected.