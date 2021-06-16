The June session of the Union County School Board had a major change in the baseball programs at East Union and Ingomar as Chris Basil and Andy Wilbanks stepped down as head coach at the respective schools.
Monday night, the Union County School Board accepted the retirement of Basil as assistant principal and head baseball coach at East Union Attendance Center effective June 30, 2021.
Basil’s successor will be Jamie Russell who last held a head coaching position at Smithville. Russell was approved by the school board as a certified teacher and head baseball coach for the 2021-2022 school year.
The county school board also acted on and accepted the resignation of Wilbanks as baseball coach at Ingomar Attendance Center effective June 15, 2021.
Wilbanks was approved as Ingomar Golf coach for the 2021-2022 school year. He will continue to serve as Ingomar athletic director and volleyball coach.
Wilbanks’ successor will be Ben Wallis who previously coached at Walnut High School. Wallis was approved by the school board and hired in the position of certified teacher and head baseball coach for the 2020-2021 school year.
Back to School Plan
The Union County Schools Back to School plan for the 2021-2022 school year was approved and is now available for viewing on the district website.
Handbook for schools
The board approved the 2021-2022 Personnel and Student handbooks. The student and personnel handbooks will be available online later in the month of June for all faculty and students for the coming year.
Summer school
The board approved several individuals as instructors and bus drivers for the summer school sessions that are taking place in June.
Union County Summer School Dates & Times are listed below: