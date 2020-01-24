The New Albany School District’s 2018-2019 four-year graduation rate was slightly lower than the statewide average.
“New Albany School District has experienced a steady increase in graduation rates since the 2016-2017 school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans. “However, there was a slight variation in our graduation rate this year due to the transition in available graduation options. We expect to see a continual increase each year.”
The Union County School District’s graduation rate was better than the state average.
“We are extremely proud of both our students and teachers for their hard work,” Union County School District officials said in a statement.
The statewide graduation rate for 2019 was 85 percent while the New Albany School District had a graduation rate of 84.3 percent.
The Union County School District’s graduation rate was almost 90 percent.
“The key to being a successful school district is to be aware of the individual needs of your students,” the Union County School District statement said. “There is not one path to success that all children will follow. Our teachers strive to build relationships with students and parents and identify their specific needs. Our regular education and special education teachers work together to create the best environment possible to foster the success of their students.”
The statewide dropout rate was 9.7 percent, and the New Albany School District had a dropout rate of 6.1 percent.
“Historically, New Albany School District has had some of the lowest dropout rates in the state,” Evans said. “Our vision of “Preparing All for Success” is one that we take seriously. We will continue to work to meet all students’ needs so they can find success and graduate with a high school diploma.”
The Union County School District’s dropout rate was 8.6 percent.
The four-year graduation rate for students with disabilities in the New Albany School District was almost 32 percent compared to 53 percent in the Union County School District.
“Our school district has made graduation for students with disabilities a priority and has seen increases for several years,” Evans said. “We have specific plans in place targeting our students who need additional supports in the classroom to be successful.”
Statewide, the four-year graduation rate for students with disabilities was 42 percent.
“The block schedule allows students the opportunity to stay on track towards graduation and even graduate early in many cases and begin college or enter the workforce,” the Union County School District statement said. “There is no one person or program responsible for our success. It is a collaboration of everyone in the district working together as a team including our community support that makes Union County Schools a special place to be.”
The state average graduation rate of 85 percent is an all-time high for Mississippi.
The statewide graduation rate for students with disabilities nearly doubled from 23 percent in 2014 to 42 percent this year.
The state’s dropout rate fell to an historic low of 9.7 percent, a decrease from 13.9 percent in 2014.
“Mississippi’s rising graduation rate is the result of our students’ significant academic gains in recent years. Student achievement is at an all-time high and is continuing to climb,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I congratulate teachers, school leaders and parents for helping students complete high school prepared for college, postsecondary training, the military and the workforce.”
High school students now have the opportunity to earn an endorsement with their high school diploma. Starting in grade 9, students choose whether they want to work toward a traditional diploma, or take additional classes to earn an academic, distinguished academic or career and technical education endorsement. Students can earn more than one endorsement.
Students who earn an academic or distinguished academic diploma endorsement from a public high school automatically qualify for admission into any of the state’s public universities.