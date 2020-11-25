New Albany Middle School teacher of the year Lyndsey Dunn wants to push and challenge students daily so they will grow.
Dunn teaches eighth grade math and co-teaches two inclusion classes. In the inclusion classes she helps students who struggle because they may have different learning styles. Helping a struggling student could mean incorporating different teaching strategies, she noted.
Dunn loves working with students who are struggling in math and science because it is rewarding to see her efforts pay off. When those students conquer an objective, “you can see their growth,” she said.
The students are proud of themselves when they achieve those goals, and she is proud of them as their teacher. The students should be proud of themselves because they work hard, she added.
Dunn has been teaching for 17 years, and 15 of those years have been at New Albany Middle School. Prior to teaching at New Albany Middle School, she taught at Nettleton Jr. High for two years.
She also teaches tutorial classes in which she helps students meet their individual goals.
Throughout her career, she has always taught math on the middle school level. Teaching math is where her heart is, she said. She also likes teaching on the middle school level, saying the students are old enough to be independent but not too old.
Having a relationship and rapport with the students is very important in teaching, Dunn noted. There should be mutual respect between the teacher and the student, she said.
Dunn grew up in Ingomar but went to school in New Albany as a child. The New Albany School District is like home to Dunn, who graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in 2000.
“I had really good teachers at New Albany,” she said.
She said her favorite teacher growing up was Lisa Pirkle, who taught high school math. Dunn said she thinks Pirkle influenced her to become a math teacher.
Dunn called the New Albany School District “the best of the best” and said it has always been ahead of the curve with new technology. Dunn has been a product of the New Albany School District most of her life. Her grandfather was an assistant principal at the high school.
She enjoys teaching because it is something different every day. She said she does not get bored and stays really busy. Even though she is tired at the end of the day, she says “it’s a good tired.”
Dunn said, “I’ve never wanted to be anything other than a teacher.”
Dunn has two children who also attend New Albany Middle School. She said it was very special that she won teacher of the year while her children attended school there.
“I want to raise my kids in the New Albany schools,” said Dunn, who lives in Pontotoc.
She said she was surprised and honored to be named teacher of the year, saying, “There’s so many good teachers at the middle school.”
A number of qualities make a good teacher, including flexibility, a sense of humor, determination, grit, a good work ethic and a desire to be better every day, Dunn said.
Dunn graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in elementary education and earned her master’s degree in special education from Ole Miss.
She is married to John, and they have two children, Mary Claire and Harper.
This is the second time Dunn has been named teacher of the year in five years.