West Union Attendance Valedictorian Mary Greer likes a good challenge.
Greer’s favorite subject is math, and she particularly likes geometry, saying it is similar to putting together a puzzle.
Greer said one of the main inspirations in her life is her mom because she “takes care of things for me and my family.” She described her mom as a very selfless hard worker.
West Union is a great place to go to school, said Greer, who has been attending there since pre-kindergarten. She said she has also had a lot of very good teachers at West Union. “I like all my teachers really,” she added.
“I like that you know everybody,” Greer said. “It’s kind of like a big family. You know all the teachers. You have a relationship with pretty much everybody. We have small classes so you know everybody in your class. You know all the administrators.”
She is not sure what she will say in her valedictorian speech at graduation.
“I feel like I’m going to be pretty comfortable speaking in front of everybody because I know all of my classmates and most of their families,” she said.
In her spare time, Greer enjoys hanging out with friends and watching Netflix. Greer, who has also played on the school basketball team since seventh grade, really likes the show “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Greer said her success in high school is partly a result of her competitive spirit. “I feel like I’m competitive to some extent, so that kind of played into it,” Greer said. “I have to do my best in everything.”
She said she does not settle for making a 90 on a test and wants to make a 100.
“I want to be the best that I can be,” she said, adding that she has never really had to study a lot. “If I did have to study I would prepare at night. If I had a question in class I’d make sure I asked it. I want to do perfect in everything.”
The most difficult part of high school is the fact that “you’re constantly going. Sometimes you get overwhelmed, and it’s hard to keep up with everything.”
Greer, who is the student body president, said she enjoys school and that “it’s kind of like a challenge for me.”
In fact, Greer prefers more challenging classes over easier ones because “it gives me something to do, keeps me occupied.”
After high school, Greer will go to the University of Mississippi and major in accounting. She also plans to pursue her master’s degree and become a certified public accountant in a private accounting firm.
She said she should be able to earn her bachelor’s degree in about three years because she already has about 25 hours of college credit through taking dual-enrollment classes at Ole Miss and Northeast Mississippi Community College. It was important for her to get a jumpstart on college.
Greer plans to stay in the Union County area after college, saying, “I’m kind of a homebody” who would never want to move far away. She wants to be close to her family and friends. She also wants to give back to the community.
“We always pull together, and it takes a lot for it to be this special, and I want to make sure that I put back into it,” Greer said. “I’ve liked growing up with my friends, and we’re all really close. I’m close to pretty much everybody in my class.”
West Union also has awesome teachers who help the students with their schoolwork, she added.
Greer is part of the state superintendent’s student advisory council and the Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation. Her parents are David and Amy Greer.