A Union County School District teacher has been named to the Mississippi Teacher Council.
Jennifer Pannell, a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center, will serve on the MTC.
The group includes experienced and highly regarded professionals from across the state. There are 381 educators who serve on the MTC, which formed in 2016.
The group provides feedback to Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, on various state-level initiatives.
Wright meets with teachers quarterly in different regions of the state. The MTC aims to empower teachers to discuss topics critical to their success in the classroom and how the Mississippi Department of Education can assist.
“We have representation from urban and rural districts in every region of the state, and I look forward to hearing teachers’ invaluable insights that could improve MDE initiatives,” Wright said. “Additionally, the MTC will provide a venue for teachers to become advocates for their students and their profession through input into the decision-making process.”