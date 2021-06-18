WASHINGTON - U.S. Representative Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) is pleased to announce the placement of Mitchell Shettles to the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island. Mitchell, a 2020 New Albany High School graduate, is working toward a career in the United States Coast Guard. Mitchell has excelled in both academics and athletics. Additionally, he has served as a mentor to younger students, encouraging them to make good decisions with their lives. Mitchell has also devoted himself to public service, serving as a Fellowship of Christian Athletes rally volunteer and participation in the New Albany High School Special Needs Prom. "I want to serve my country and am looking forward to preparing for the United States Coast Guard Academy," Mitchell said.
Kelly Announces Service Academy Preparatory School Placement
- Press release from the Office of Trent Kelly
-
-
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus