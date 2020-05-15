Registration for kindergarten and pre-K for New Albany Elementary School is now available online for the 2020-2021 school year.
To enroll, go to https://naelementary.com/, and click on the pre-K tab. Then click on Online Registration. Information for both pre-K and kindergarten registration can be found there.
Students enrolling in kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Parents will upload the following documents as part of the online registration process: birth certificate and Immunization Form #121 marked "complete for school entry K4-6th."
For the pre-K program, children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. The tuition for the pre-K program is $225 per month, and late stay until 4:15 p.m. is available for an extra $15 per month.
A $50 non-refundable deposit is required for registration in the pre-K program. The deposit will be credited to August tuition. A one-time $25 activity fee will also be required in August for the pre-K program.
A birth certificate and immunization form 121 marked complete for school entry K4-6th are required to pre-register for pre-K.
The class hours for the pre-K program are 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and transportation must be provided by the parent.
Children must be bathroom independent to attend pre-K.
The New Albany Elementary School Pre-K Program now meets all Early Childhood Education requirements for Mississippi Department of Education. This includes a certified pre-K teacher and a fully qualified teacher assistant in each classroom.