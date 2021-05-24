Kindergarten students at New Albany Elementary School recently enjoyed using light tables to review numbers, build sight words, and produce sentences. These tables were purchased through a school grant made possible by the Dean Provence Endowment for Excellence in Education.
Light tables help students learn at NAES
Josh Mitchell
Managing Editor
Josh is managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
