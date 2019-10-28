Around 95 percent of New Albany third-grade students passed last year’s state reading assessment, according to results released last week.
"We are very pleased to be ranked in the top five districts in the state regarding reading success,” said New Albany School District Superintendent Lance Evans. “We are proud of our students for their work in reading and commend our teachers for preparing all of our students for success."
Likewise, more than 91 percent of Union County third-grade students passed the reading assessment.
The standard required to pass the state reading test was recently raised. Students must now score Level 3 or higher to pass. In previous years, the law required third graders to score above the “lowest achievement level.”
“Overall, we are pleased with our results,” a Union County School District statement said. “Despite the increase in the minimal passing score, we had a high percentage of students that reached the passing score. Even though we are pleased, we won't be satisfied until each student is reading at grade level with proficiency. In order to reach this goal, we will continue to analyze data and intervene accordingly with each student.”
Both local districts beat the state average in terms of the percentage of third-grade students passing the test. Statewide, 85.6 percent of students passed the reading assessment.
“Once the reading standard was increased, students proved they could meet, and exceed, the higher expectation,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.” “In third grade, students begin to make the transition from learning to read to reading to learn. They need strong reading skills to perform well in every subject and to progress throughout school.”
The new passing score, Level 3, indicates a student is approaching grade-level expectations. Level 4 means a student has mastered grade-level reading standards.
The Literacy-Based Promotion Act requires third graders to pass a reading assessment to qualify for promotion to fourth grade, unless the student meets one of the good cause exemptions specified in the law.
Exemptions apply to certain students with disabilities, students learning English or students who have been previously retained. Local school districts determine which of their students qualify for one of the good cause exemptions for promotion to fourth grade.