New Albany and Union County school district officials are pleased with state test results released Thursday.
The Union County School District was named one of the top seven school districts in the state of Mississippi for student proficiency in both English Language Arts and mathematics.
New Albany Elementary School scored in the top 15 percent of the state on every English Language Arts and math test, according to the district.
"Our students, teachers and administrators have bought into our vision of "Preparing ALL for Success,” said Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans. “Our teachers and administrators have worked hard to understand the curriculum standards and assessment data. We are so very proud of our students and their success on these assessments."
The Mississippi Department of Education, which released the 2018-19 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) test scores this week, declared Union County to be one of the top school districts, along with Booneville, Clinton, Enterprise, Ocean Springs, Oxford and Petal.
The MAAP assesses student performance in English and math in grades 3-8, English II and Algebra I. Scores are broken down into five categories, with Level 5 the highest achievement possible.
“We’re very proud of the staff, the teachers,” said Ken Basil, superintendent of the school district. “It takes everybody to be involved in these students’ lives to make them successful.”
According to Union County School District Assistant Superintendent Windy Faulkner, at least 50 percent of the students tested in every grade scored either a Level 4 or 5.
“In at least one category, our 3th grade math score, 80 percent of our students scored a Level 4 or higher,” she said.
New Albany School District officials are very pleased that the percentage of students scoring at the proficient and advanced levels has increased.
New Albany third-grade students ranked 11th in the state for their math score, and the district's Algebra I score was 12th in the state, officials said.