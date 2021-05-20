Walker Chance Tackitt, who has joined the National Guard, said he loves serving the country.
“I don’t regret it,” Tackitt, an East Union graduate, said. “I love every bit of it.”
He has signed up for eight years with the Guard and said it has helped prepare him for life and given him training and mental preparedness.
Tackitt already went through basic training after his junior year in high school.
This summer he will go to his job training in the Guard. He will train to be a cavalry scout. As a cavalry scout, he will scout out where the enemy is and receive information to relay to the troops.
Endya Worship, a senior at New Albany High School, has also joined the National Guard. She will go to basic training Sept. 8 for two months in Fort Sill, Okla.
Worship said she has family members in the Army and wanted to do something to serve her country.
“I feel like I can do something for the United States,” Worship said. “I just want to be some type of asset to our country.”
She joined the National Guard so she could go to school and serve her country. The National Guard will pay for her tuition, and Worship wants to go to the Mississippi University for Women or Jackson State and study to be nurse.
Her job in the National Guard is an intelligence analyst. In that position, she provides intel on the enemies to the “people who are on the battlefield.” She will undergo her Guard job training in Arizona and goes to drill once a month.
Worship said her mom inspires her.
“She’s very selfless; she does everything for everybody else and she’s a really hard worker,” Worship said. “And she’s also a nurse too.”
Worship’s advice to other students is to “Cherish these memories here because life gets a lot harder after this.”
Jaxon McDowell, a senior at Ingomar Attendance Center, will be joining the U.S. Air Force after high school graduation.
McDowell said he would like to work in aviation mechanics or be a pilot.
He also wants to get his bachelor’s degree in the Air Force but is not sure what he wants to study.
No one else in his family has gone into the armed forces, he said.
McDowell will report to basic training in June in Texas for eight to nine weeks.
McDowell said he thinks it will be “interesting” to be part of the Air Force and that he will get to see a lot of places and a lot of things.
He said his dad inspires him in life.
“He thinks I’m doing the right thing and he’s very proud of me,” McDowell said. “He’s always been there.”