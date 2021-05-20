A woman who served as a nurse for the Union County School District for many years is being remembered by friends and colleagues as a compassionate person who loved children.
Becky Rowan, who passed away in April at the age of 72, served as a nurse for the school district for about 30 years. For many years, she was the only nurse for all four county schools in the district. Now, because of Rowan’s vision, there is a nurse at all four county schools.
“Nurse Becky Rowan is and always will be the nurse of the UCSD,” said former Superintendent Ken Basil. “She was the only nurse for four schools for a very long time.”
East Union School Nurse Betsy Basil worked with Rowan for a few years and said she was the “ideal school nurse.”
“She did whatever she could to keep those kids safe that were under her care,” Betsy Basil said, adding that Rowan was a mentor to her. “She was the true definition of a nurse and a true friend. To this day, I do not know how she handled four schools on her own. I think that alone is a tribute to the nurse she was.”
Ingomar School Nurse Sonya Nobles said she had big shoes to fill when she replaced Rowan, who retired in 2011.
“I loved her,” Nobles said. “She was just a mentor to me. I could call her for any advice on how to deal with certain situations.”
Nobles added that Rowan had a great sense of humor.
Janet Hall, who used to be the school nurse for Myrtle and East Union, started working with Rowan in 2004. Prior to Hall being hired as a school nurse, Rowan was the nurse for all four county schools in the district. When Hall was hired, she and Rowan split the schools, and Rowan was the nurse for Ingomar and West Union.
When Hall came on board as a school nurse, Rowan “finally had help after all those years,” said Hall. Rowan was happy to have some help and no longer have to go to all four county schools, said Hall.
“She took me under her wing, and she was the best mentor that I could have ever had,” Hall said. “I called her on a daily basis usually. School nursing is totally different than any nursing that I had ever done. Each situation is different. Every day is a different day, what you come in contact with. She always had the right answers.”
Hall said Rowan was very witty and “there was never a dull moment with her. She kept everything lively. She loved those kids.”
Rowan is remembered for her leadership and pushing to have nurses in every school. That was her dream, and she paved the way to make it happen. Now the school district is very “blessed” and “fortunate” to have a nurse at every school. There has been a nurse at every school for about three years.
Rowan was also honored as the state school nurse of the year during her career.
Her friends and colleagues said everyone loved Rowan and that she committed herself to public service. She put a lot of time and energy into the children of Union County and was a “wonderful Christian person” who had compassion for everyone, they said.
Former Superintendent Ken Basil said “our students today are safer because Nurse Becky opened our eyes” to the fact that the district needed more school nurses.
“Also, she had a way about her that would put a smile on your face, and I will never forget her legendary stories of her experience as a nurse,” Ken Basil said.
Windy Faulkner, assistant superintendent, said, “Mrs. Becky was a valuable part of the Union County School District for many years. She will never know how many lives she touched including mine.”