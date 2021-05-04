Maggie Scott is the salutatorian at New Albany High School.
Scott plans to go to Ole Miss in the fall and major in chemistry on the premed route. She wants to be a doctor, possibly a pediatric oncologist.
In her spare time she works at Tallahatchie Gourmet, likes to work out and hang out with friends and family.
Her mom inspires her because she has always “pushed me to do my best.” She added that her mom has “always been a good person, and I want to be like her.”
Her parents are Lyndie and Brad Scott.
In her graduation speech she will discuss the importance of living in the present. The coronavirus pandemic showed people that they should live in the present because “before you know it everything can just completely change.”
Her advice to other students is to work hard and have a good time. It’s good to get involved in activities, but students should not put too much pressure on themselves, she said. It is important to care and strive to do the best that you can, she added.
Scott has been involved in many activities including serving as the cheer captain for the varsity cheerleading squad and playing for the tennis team. She has also been a part of many school organizations such as FCA, FBLA, Jr. Civitans and SADD.
In high school it can be difficult to balance grades and schoolwork with work, church and having time with friends and family, she said.
Scott enjoys school, particularly seeing everyone and pushing herself to do her best in each class. She likes the challenge of schoolwork and learning new things every day.
The teachers at New Albany High School are “really great,” Scott said, adding, “They encourage you.” For instance, teachers will help students if they fall behind and spend one-on-one time with them.
“They’ll make sure that you’re not left behind and that your included and you’re learning what you need to learn,” Scott said.
It was important for Scott to succeed in high school because “I knew I was capable of doing it,” and she just wanted to do her best.
Scott said she thinks a hardworking and determined spirit are important qualities for a person to have. While it is important to work hard, people should also not be too hard on themselves, she noted.
Scott, who has been attending New Albany schools since kindergarten, is also STAR student for having the highest ACT score in her class of a 31. She selected science teacher Kati Kent as the STAR teacher. Scott said Kent has not only been a teacher but also a friend and encourager.