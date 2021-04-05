Maggie Scott has been named STAR Student for the 2020-2021 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) M. B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program. Established by the MEC in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students & teachers in Mississippi.
The New Albany High School senior will be listed with the 2021 STAR Students and STAR Teachers in the STAR booklet.
Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR Student.
Scott is a member of the NAHS Cheer and Tennis teams, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Anchor Club, and the ACT 30+ Club. She was a participant in the Rural Medical and Science Scholars program in 2020. Scott attends First Baptist Church. She is the daughter of Dr. Brad and Lyndie Scott.
The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors. Each STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.
Scott chose Kati Kent as her STAR Teacher. Kent teaches science at NAHS and serves as the New Albany Middle School girls’ basketball coach. She holds degrees from Blue Mountain College and Western Governors University and has six years of experience in education.
Over 600 STAR Students and STAR Teachers will be recognized for their exceptional achievement by MEC’s M.B. Swayze Foundation with medallions, certificates, and lapel pins.