Martha Nobles has been named the teacher of the year at West Union Attendance Center.
Nobles, who teaches first grade, grew up in Myrtle and has been teaching for more than 13 years.
Her mom was a homemaker, and her dad was a foreman at Mississippi Chemical Corporation.
Nobles has two children—Jacob, who graduated from Mississippi State with a degree in psychology, and Mary Kathryn, who just finished her degree in social work at Belhaven University.
Nobles said she wanted to become a teacher because she loves children and wanted to make a positive difference in each of her student’s lives. She wants every child to feel like they are valued, and she also wants to encourage her students.
“I love the relationship I make with each child,” Nobles said. “I love to see that ‘aha’ moment when they get something they’ve been struggling with.”
Nobles has a degree in psychology and another degree in elementary education, both from Blue Mountain College.
Nobles said her mother inspired her to become a teacher. Her mother, who was a stay-at-home mom, was a “lifelong nurturer” and “saint among saints.”
“She had endless love and nurturing skills,” said Nobles, who is the youngest of 10 children.
Nobles tries to make learning enjoyable for the students.
“I try to entertain while I teach just to help keep their attention,” she said. “I try to teach but make it fun and entertaining.”
Nobles even sings and dances for the children.
The most difficult thing about being a teacher is “not being able to fix everything for the child,” she said.
“I just want to make everything OK for them,” said Nobles.
But she realizes that is not possible.
Qualities that make a good teacher are patience and a nurturing nature, she said, adding that a teacher should also be understanding, self sacrificing and compassionate. Moreover, teachers must love children before they can teach them, she said. She wants the students to know that her classroom is a safe, secure place and that they can come to her with anything.
It is also important for a teacher to have the best rapport possible with the student’s family, Nobles said.
Her class has a motto: Show respect and earn it.
“I believe you have to teach respect, but you have to be an example first,” Nobles said.
Students should acknowledge mistakes, take responsibility and change their action, she added. She also tells students to leave a place better than they found it.
She is a proponent of positive reinforcement, and the students get a prize on Friday if their names have not been on the board.
Nobles said there must be structure in the classroom and that teachers should be consistent.
“I don’t know how you have classroom management without consistency,” she said. “I have very high standards in my classroom, and I expect them all to rise to that.”
Being named teacher of the year makes Nobles want to be an even better teacher to live up to the title. She said it is a great honor and that she was completely blown away by it. It is awesome to feel that love and support from colleagues, she said.
Nobles loves teaching at West Union Attendance Center, saying it is a family and feels like home.
“You just have so much support here,” Nobles said.