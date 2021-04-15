Will Massengill is the West Union Attendance Center salutatorian.
In his spare time, he likes hanging out at home, playing with his cats, videogames and going to ballgames.
Massengill said his mom inspires him, saying, “She’s very smart. She’s successful.” His mom, who is a pharmacist, is also a nice person, he added.
He has been going to West Union since kindergarten and said it is a “great” school.
“I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else,” he said, adding that he likes the fact that it is a smaller school and is like a family.
Massengill said his favorite subject is math and that algebra is pretty “fun.”
“It’s always come easy to me,” he said, noting that his dad is a math teacher at Marshall Academy, “so I guess I get that from him.”
In terms of advice he would give other students, he said he would tell them to work hard but not too hard. He said there should also be some time set aside to have fun. It can be difficult in high school to find a balance between work and relaxing, he said.
Massengill said his sister, Kylie Massengill, was the valedictorian, “So I guess I didn’t want to be the weak link of the family.”
The most enjoyable part of high school is being around friends, he added.
After high school, Massengill will go to Blue Mountain College, but he is not sure what he will major in. He has considered the medical field and also teaching high school math. He likes the fact that Blue Mountain College is smaller than other colleges and close to home. His sister also goes there.
Massengill, who is in the Beta Club, is the son of Melanie and Kevin Massengill.