Myrtle Attendance Center Valedictorian Mia Stewart will be the first person in her family to go to college.
“That was a very big goal,” said Stewart.
Her parents pushed her to go to college so she could have a good job that she loved. She did not want a job just to make money.
“If you don’t love your job, then you’re going to be miserable,” said Stewart, who has been attending school at Myrtle since pre-kindergarten.
She has mixed feelings on coming to the end of her school journey at Myrtle.
“It feels good, but it’s also sad because we’re going to be starting our own lives and we’re going to miss this place a lot,” she said.
She’s going to miss the people, including her classmates and teachers. The teachers have done a great job trying to make this year as memorable as possible for the seniors, she added.
“They’ve put our baby pictures up, and they’ve tried to make a slide show of everybody,” Stewart said. “They’ve done everything trying to make sure that we get a good senior year.”
Stewart said her dad, Wade, inspires her, saying he’s a very hard worker who will come home after a long day and cook and clean. Her dad taught her “if you start something, you have to finish it.” And those words of wisdom helped her become the valedictorian.
Her mom, Heidi, is also a “very strong” and hard-working woman who has battled health issues, said Stewart.
“I love her so much,” Stewart said.
Her mom was told she would probably not live and “now she’s here.” That just shows how good God is, Stewart added.
Stewart said her advice to other students would be to not take anything for granted and to be thankful for everything. In her graduation speech, she will talk about the importance of setting goals.
“I’ve always been taught that whatever you do, do to the glory of God, and that’s what I live by,” she said.
Stewart said her best subject is English and that she has achieved the rank of valedictorian by studying a lot and working really hard. She has studied late nights after softball games and on weekends. Now it feels good for all of that hard work to pay off.
“It makes me proud,” she said.
A well-known person she looks up to is Sadie Robertson because she is a woman of God who helps lead other people to Christ, said Stewart.
After high school, Stewart wants to be an elementary teacher. She will go to Northeast Mississippi Community College and then Blue Mountain College. She wants to be an elementary teacher because she loves children. “I’ve always loved kids since I was little. “They’re so young, and little and innocent. It’s just always fun with them.” She is the children’s church teacher at Real Life Church in New Albany and also directed the Christmas play at her church.
“It keeps me busy,” she said.
Some things that seem to matter in high school such as being the coolest or most popular don’t matter in real life, she said.
“It doesn’t really matter,” she said.
She has enjoyed high school, especially being around her friends and the teachers.
“I’m a people person, and school lets you be around people,” she said.
Stewart also works at 2 Sister’s Diner and enjoys waitressing and talking to the customers.
She’s very thankful to be the valedictorian and said she could not have done it without the teachers’ help and support.
“I’m very honored to be valedictorian of Myrtle High School,” Stewart said.