Public schools in Mississippi will be closed until April 17 as a result of the coronavirus, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday.
Schools in New Albany and Union County were already closed until March 27.
Reeves said closing the schools until April 17 was possibly the hardest decision he’s had to make in his 17 years of public service.
He noted that Mississippi has made tremendous strides in public education and he does not want anything to slow that momentum.
Furthermore, Reeves said he knows shutting down schools can make life difficult for Mississippi families.
But he said his decision to close the public schools until April 17 was in the best interest of the state’s residents.
Even though the schools are shut down, this is a time for children to continue learning, Reeves said.
Education officials around the state are being innovative in terms of finding ways for students to keep learning, Reeves said.
“I know our teachers and administrators will step up during these challenging times,” the governor said.
Moreover, Reeves said he will relax end-of-year testing requirements and accountability measures. School districts will still be funded in a timely manner, and teachers will be paid their annual salaries on time, he added.
The governor said this is not a time to panic but a time to realize the state is in uncharted waters.