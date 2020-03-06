Employee perfect attendance

New Albany Elementary School recently recognized faculty and staff members who achieved perfect attendance during the first semester. Pictured front l-r:  Bridget Spencer, Samantha Wood, Neely Robertson, Dianne Simmons; back row l-r: Mikki Whisenant, Casie Cook, Kayla Rakestraw, Shanna Campbell, Grace Siegert, Lea Taylor.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus