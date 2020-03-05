For the month of February, grades 1-5 at New Albany Elementary School participated in an Accelerated Reader competition. The one class from each grade that had the most combined AR points won an ice cream party and extra recess. The school total AR points earned during the one month competition was 6,613 points.
The following classes won from their grade level: 1st grade-Belinda Denton; 2nd grade-Sarah Garrett; 3rd grade-Ali Randolph; 4th grade-Farrah Beasley; 5th grade-Molly Bryan; and Honorable Mention-1st grade-Tiffany Thrasher.
NAES also recognized the students who had earned 100-plus AR points so far this school year.