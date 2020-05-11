New Albany High School art teacher Lee Ann Thompson is retiring at the end of this school year.
Thompson, who grew up in Aberdeen, has been teaching for 27 years, most of which has been at New Albany High School.
She started out her career at Starkville High School before coming to New Albany. She graduated from Mississippi State University and also went to graduate school at the University of Alabama.
She started teaching at New Albany High School in 1996. In addition to teaching four levels of art, Thompson also teaches the journalism class.
The relationships she has formed with the students over the years is the thing she has enjoyed most about teaching. She noted that she taught some of the students multiple years.
“Over the years I’ve really connected with a lot of students,” she said, adding that she even teaches with some of her former students now.
Thompson said she is retiring now because “I have some dreams about being an artist.” In addition, she has some ideas about future career opportunities that involve businesses and social media.
She said she is 51 years old, which means she is still young enough to start a new career. She is a creative thinker who is good at building relationships with people, she added.
“I have some dreams ahead of me that I want to get started on,” Thompson said. “I will have to have multiple jobs to keep me very busy.”
But she has mixed emotions about retiring, especially with the way the school year ended with the coronavirus pandemic. She did not get to ease toward retirement but instead went home for spring break and never came back. In a way she felt as though she did not get any closure.
“Of course, I’m sad because I will miss the friends I have at school,” she said.
She will also miss being around creative teenagers.
“Their creativity drives my creativity,” said Thompson, who also has a daughter who is graduating at the end of this school year.
Thompson noted that this is an exciting time for her and her daughter because they are both moving toward something new at the same time.
Her mom was a teacher for 28 years, and it just seemed like something Thompson was supposed to do. At first, she fought the idea of becoming a teacher but became one anyway.
“It has been awesome,” Thompson said.
Being a teacher has allowed her to do many things as an artist, such as work with the school musical.
“Our community is so supportive of the arts and our students,” Thompson said.