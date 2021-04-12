New Albany High School presented ACT 30+ Club t-shirts to several students on April 1, 2021 for their recent success on the ACT.   Students who have a composite or subscore of 30 or more on their recent ACT are inducted into the club.  More than 190 students have become members of the ACT 30+ Club since its creation in the fall of 2009.  Those inducted into the ACT 30+ Club are:  Catherine Coleman, Ethan Jackson, Caroline King, Dakoyta Lesure, Jo Mathis, Madison McDonald, Peyton Rodgers, and Gia Vainisi.

