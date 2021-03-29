Chris Brennan, a senior at New Albany High School, has been selected to participate in an innovative internship program this semester at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi in Blue Springs. The Toyota Creating Your Future internship is a 15-week program that focuses on developing a highly skilled workforce to enhance Mississippi's future. The program includes the Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification curriculum, complete Toyota orientation, and production team member mentor-based learning.
NAHS senior selected for Toyota internship
Josh Mitchell
Managing Editor
Josh is managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
