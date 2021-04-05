New Albany High School presented ACT 30Club t-shirts to several students on April 1, 2021 for their recent success on the ACT.   Students who have a composite or subscore of 30 or more on their recent ACT are inducted into the club.  More than 190 students have become members of the ACT 30Club since its creation in the fall of 2009.  Those inducted into the ACT 30+ Club are:  Catherine Coleman, Ethan Jackson, Caroline King, Dakoyta Lesure, Jo Mathis, Madison McDonald, Peyton Rodgers, and Gia Vainisi.

 

