New Albany Middle School is the recipient of a $1,000 TVA STEM grant. Tennessee Valley Authority's Government Relations Manager Amy Tate and Mississippi Representative Sam Creekmore were on hand to present a check to school personnel and students.
NAMS receives TVA STEM grant
Josh Mitchell
Managing Editor
Josh is managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
