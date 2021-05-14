Mallory Nance is the valedictorian at Ingomar Attendance Center.
In her spare time she manages the basketball team, the volleyball team and the baseball team and she’s on the archery team.
She also took part in the recent Union County Schools Theatre production of “Shrek the Musical” in which she played Pinocchio.
“I’m involved in a lot,” Nance said.
It is important for people to be loyal, responsible and prepared, she said. If a task is given to her, she wants people to know that she can get it done.
She plans to go to Mississippi State to study animal and dairy sciences on a pre-vet route. She is leaning toward being a large animal vet who cares for animals such as horses and cows.
“I want to live on a farm,” Nance said.
Her mom inspires her, she said, adding, “She’s been teaching here for 27 years so she’s handled a lot of students over the years. She has a lot of patience. She’s incredibly smart.”
Nance is also inspired by a woman at her church named Hope Conlee.
“She’s the sweetest lady I’ve ever met,” Nance said. “She’s never met somebody she didn’t like. She’s always been extremely nice to all of us girls at church . . .”
Nance will give a speech at graduation but said she was still in the process of revising what she is going to say. However, she said her speech will likely be centered on plans for the future and moving on from here.
Nance, who has been going to Ingomar since kindergarten, said she loves going to school there.
“I was raised walking up and down these halls,” Nance said. “It is just like family.”
The teachers at Ingomar are great, she added.
“A lot of them have had a big influence on my life, a lot of my math teachers especially because math is my subject,” she said.
The most difficult part of high school is time management and trying to balance schoolwork with activities and social life, Nance added. But she enjoys high school, especially all of the friendships she’s made.
Nance said she achieved the success of being the valedictorian by working hard, paying attention in class and making sure she always does her best. Her grandad always used to say “if something’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right.”
“I have a little bit of OCD with what I do,” she said. “I try to stay organized.”
She has been a member of the Beta Club, Anchor Club, Math Club, Scince Club, SADD and Hospitality Club.
She is the daughter of Jennifer and Kelly Nance.
Anai Fuentes is the salutatorian at Ingomar Attendance Center.
In her spare time, she enjoys art and helping out her family. Her parents, Martha and Refujio, inspire her.
“They inspire me because they have worked hard for me to be where I’m at today,” Fuentes said.
In terms of advice she would give to other students, she said would say to study hard and have fun.
Fuentes looks up to Mary Jackson, who was the first female African American engineer at NASA.
After high school, Fuentes plans to major in engineering and go to Mississippi State University. Her favorite subject is math.
The most difficult part of high school is taking tests, she said. Sometimes tests don’t reflect a student’s true ability, she added.
She said it was important for her to succeed in high school because, “I want to make my parents proud, and I also love learning.”
People should follow their dreams, Fuentes said.