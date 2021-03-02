The New Albany School District will receive $1.6 million in federal funds related to the coronavirus response.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds can be spent on projects that help prepare, prevent and respond to Covid-19, said Lecia Stubblefield, the school district’s director of federal programs.
This will be the second round of ESSER funding that the school district has received. The district received $435,615 in the first round of funding, and it was used to purchase health and cleaning supplies as well as iPads for elementary students.
School administration officials are looking into how the $1.6 million should be spent. A needs assessment is being conducted throughout the school district to get input from employees on the best ways to spend the money.
“Every employee will get a questionnaire about how they think it needs to be spent . . .,” Stubblefield said. “Everyone has a voice.”
The district wants to survey the employees because they are doing the work and interact with the students daily, said Stubblefield.
Once the needs assessment is complete it will be reviewed and prioritized.
For instance, the money can be spent on addressing learning loss among students, improving air quality in buildings and improving school facilities.
The ESSER funds are part of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, said Stubblefield.
The application for the funding is due by the end of April, and the money has to be obligated by September of 2023, she said.
A third round of ESSER funding is apparently in the works. It is unclear how much the district would receive in ESSER 3 funds, said Stubblefield.
The ESSER funds were discussed during the school board meeting on March 1. In other matters from the meeting, Barbara Washington was named the president of the school board for a one-year term. Previously, Jill Shaw served as president of the board.